There were huge delays between Junction 36 and 37 near Barnsley , Highways Yorkshire said. Both carriageways were closed as South Yorkshire Police “dealt with an incident”. The exact nature is not yet known.

Highways Yorkshire said at the time: “Road now closed due to an ongoing police-led incident. Road users caught within the closure please be patient. Our #trafficofficers and police will get you out of the closure as quickly as they can.”