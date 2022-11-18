The M1 in Yorkshire was closed for around 12 hours overnight and into this morning (Nov 18) after a car smashed through the central reservation and ended up on the wrong carriageway.

Long diversions were put in place for traffic travelling northbound on the M1 between junction 38 for Haigh and junction 39 for Netherton, following the crash at around 6.30pm last night (Nov 17).

National Highways, which manages all the major roads in the region, said the incident involved a car and a van. It is thought the reason for the closure of the motorway so such a length of time was due to the barrier being repaired. The road eventually fully reopened at around 5am this morning.

It tweeted: “The #M1 north was closed between J38 #Haigh and J39 #Netherton after a collision where a vehicle travelling southbound has gone through the central reservation barrier onto the northbound carriageway.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision near junction 39 of the M1 at 6.20pm last night (Nov 11)) after a car which had entered the northbound carriageway at high speed collided with the central reservation and crossed into the southbound carriageway.

“The car’s three occupants made off from the scene on foot. Two of the car’s male occupants were later detained nearby and treated for injuries that are not life threatening. The vehicle was reported stolen from South Yorkshire. The motorway was closed until shortly before 10.40pm. Enquiries are ongoing.”