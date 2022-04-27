South Yorkshire Police's operational support unit issued a warning for drivers to expect delays in South Yorkshire as the loads are transported from the M18 to Sheffield.

The 50m long convoys are expected at around 9am on April 28.

The two huge steel beams are being transported to a construction site in Chapeltown, Sheffield, via the M1 and the M18.

Two huge steel beams are being transported to South Yorkshire

The operational support unit said: "We are not allowed to move it at any other time due to council restrictions and site access so you may wish to use an alternative route.

"As we exit the M1 at junction 35 there will be traffic delays into Chapeltown centre as we have to go the wrong way around the roundabouts and stop the public and all other traffic from moving to make it safe for everyone involved.