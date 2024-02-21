M1 traffic: Major delays on M1 in Yorkshire due to 'safety critical pothole'
Motorists are experiencing significant delays on the M1 with lanes closed due to a pothole.
Due to an infrastructure defect, lanes one, two and three are now closed on the M1 in South Yorkshire southbound between J31 for Aston & J30 for Chesterfield.
Traffic Officers & Service Providers are in attendance to carry out emergency repairs, National Highways said.
There are currently delays of at least 25 minutes on approach.
More updates to follow.
