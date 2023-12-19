M1 traffic: Traffic stopped overnight due to major fire as lane closures remain on Tuesday morning
Motorists were stopped on the M1 southbound in South Yorkshire between J32 (M18) and J31 (Aston) due to a lorry fire.
Emergency services dealt with the incident and "full closures” put in place in the early hours “due to the severity of the fire”.
The M1 northbound is now open between J31 Aston & J32 M18 following the earlier HGV fire.
However, lanes one, two and three remain closed for ongoing recovery and clear up on the southbound carriageway.
Delays of at least 30 minutes were reported at 7am – with traffic building quickly.
More to follow.
UPDATE 8.50AM
The lane closures remain in place – with delays of more than 60 minutes reported by National Highways.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.