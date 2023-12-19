Traffic is very heavy on the M1 in Yorkshire this morning following overnight closures due to a lorry fire.

Motorists were stopped on the M1 southbound in South Yorkshire between J32 (M18) and J31 (Aston) due to a lorry fire.

Emergency services dealt with the incident and "full closures” put in place in the early hours “due to the severity of the fire”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 northbound is now open between J31 Aston & J32 M18 following the earlier HGV fire.

M1 traffic: Traffic stopped overnight due to major fire as lane closures remain on Tuesday morning

However, lanes one, two and three remain closed for ongoing recovery and clear up on the southbound carriageway.

Delays of at least 30 minutes were reported at 7am – with traffic building quickly.

More to follow.

UPDATE 8.50AM

The lane closures remain in place – with delays of more than 60 minutes reported by National Highways.