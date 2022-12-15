Two lanes are closed on the M18 near Rotherham due to the crash, which happened shortly before 8am. The lanes are closed between junction two for the A1(M) and junction one for Rotherham. There are queues of around four miles and drivers have been told to expect around 30 minute delays.
National Highways, which runs the major roads and motorways across Yorkshire, said on Twitter: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M18 southbound between J2 (#A1M) and J1 #Rotherham due to a collision. There is currently about 4 miles of congestion which is adding around half hour to normal journey times.”