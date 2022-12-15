News you can trust since 1754
M18 and A1(M) traffic: Crash causes four mile queues and 30 minute delays on Yorkshire motorway

Drivers on a Yorkshire motorway have been told to expect long delays following a crash.

By Jonathan Pritchard
15 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 8:20am

Two lanes are closed on the M18 near Rotherham due to the crash, which happened shortly before 8am. The lanes are closed between junction two for the A1(M) and junction one for Rotherham. There are queues of around four miles and drivers have been told to expect around 30 minute delays.

National Highways, which runs the major roads and motorways across Yorkshire, said on Twitter: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M18 southbound between J2 (#A1M) and J1 #Rotherham due to a collision. There is currently about 4 miles of congestion which is adding around half hour to normal journey times.”

Lanes are closed on the M18.
