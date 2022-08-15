M18 closed both ways at Doncaster due to serious crash

The motorway is closed near Junction 2 at Doncaster.
Highways England said: “The M18 is closed both ways within J2 near Doncaster due to a serious collision.
"All emergency services are working at the scene with Traffic Officers installing closures to divert traffic via the exit and entry slip roads.
"Please seek an alternative route as delays are building”.
The agency added: “ The road will remain closed throughout the night due to the severity of the incident and protracted nature of the investigation and recovery work.”
Diversion Routes:
Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads in both directions.
Please be aware that there are severe delays in both directions on all approaches:
Southbound delays of 75 minutes with congestion back towards J4.
Northbound delays of 45 minutes with congestion back towards J1.