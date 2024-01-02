All Sections
M18 closed: Motorway closed in both directions in Yorkshire due to major crash

Motorists face huge delays during rush hour on Tuesday after a major crash.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 08:31 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 08:31 GMT
The M18 is now closed in both directions within Junction 2 (A1M Doncaster) due to a serious collision.

Police investigations are underway.

Traffic is being diverted via the entry and exit slips, National Highways said.

There are delays of 40 minutes northbound and 50 minutes southbound on approach, with traffic building.

The air ambulance landed at the scene earlier this morning.

More to follow.

