M18 collision: Motorway closed in both directions in East Yorkshire after crash

Highways England tweeted: "The M18 is CLOSED northbound J6 - J7 due to a collision and lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed southbound. Please take care on approach. We will keep you updated."

The incident comes just a week after a serious collision between a HGV and a car on the M62 near Goole left two men dead and a 15-year-old girl seriously injured.Humberside Police said: "We were called at 11.50am to a collision on the M62 near to the M18. Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the collision and the road was closed to protect the scene and to allow for vehicles to be recovered.”