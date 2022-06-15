M18 collision: Police release update on driver's condition as woman's car ends up upside down on central reservation

A woman has been injured after her car overturned and ended up upside down on the central reservation on the M18.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 1:44 pm

South Yorkshire Police have now released further details about this morning's collision northbound near Rotherham, which saw the motorway closed and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance land.

They said: "Police were called at 9am this morning to reports of road traffic collision on the M18 northbound, near to Junction 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"Officers attended alongside the fire service and ambulance service, and it was found that a brown Honda Jazz had overturned and was upside down on the central reservation. One woman, the driver of the Honda, was transported to hospital via ambulance.

M18 at junction 1

Read More

Read More
Linton-on-Ouse: Meet the villagers fighting plans for asylum centre in North Yor...

"The road was now re-opened.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 229 of the 15 June."

South Yorkshire PoliceM18RotherhamPoliceYorkshire Air Ambulance