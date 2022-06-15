South Yorkshire Police have now released further details about this morning's collision northbound near Rotherham, which saw the motorway closed and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance land.

They said: "Police were called at 9am this morning to reports of road traffic collision on the M18 northbound, near to Junction 1.

"Officers attended alongside the fire service and ambulance service, and it was found that a brown Honda Jazz had overturned and was upside down on the central reservation. One woman, the driver of the Honda, was transported to hospital via ambulance.

M18 at junction 1

"The road was now re-opened.