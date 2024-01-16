M18 crash: Motorway delays of more than an hour on Tuesday morning following crash in Yorkshire
Lanes two and three of three are closed due to the crash, with traffic building.
There is currently more than six miles of traffic.
The crash is causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times.
Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.
UPDATE 930AM
Clean up works and recovery are ongoing at scene.
Delays are now in excess of 90 minutes, with approximately nine miles of congestion on approach.
UPDATE 11.05AM:
All lanes have now reopened on the M18 northbound between J2 and J3 following the earlier collision.
There is still more than three miles of congestion on approach.
National Highways said: “Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning.”
