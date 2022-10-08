M18 in South Yorkshire closed both directions due to a police incident
The M18 motorway was Yorkshire is closed due to a police incident.
Highways England confirmed that the motorway was closed in both directions in South Yorkshire on Saturday, October 8.
South Yorkshire Police were in attendance.
The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.
The AA reported that: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to police incident on M18 both ways from J4 A630 West Moor Link (West Moor) to J3 A6182 Great Yorkshire Way (St Catherines).”
At 9am, Highways England confirmed that the road is reopen.
It said: “The scene is now clear and the road has re-opened in both directions on the M18 between J3 and J4 following an earlier Police led Incident.
“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe journey.”