The M18 has been closed heading northbound between junction one and the M1 following the smash.

Traffic is also being held heading southbound.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways says an air ambulance is at the scene.

The M18 has been closed due to a serious crash

National Highways said: "There is approx. 2 miles of congestion on the M1 northbound on approach to the M18 and 4 miles southbound.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

A diversion route has been put in place.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Travelling north on the M1, continue on the road heading towards J33

Exit at J33 and take the 3rd exit on to the A630 to the roundabout with the A631

Take the 2nd exit on to the A631 and travel towards the M18 J1