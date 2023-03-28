An ‘infrastructure defect’ has caused delays of almost an hour on a Yorkshire motorway this morning (Mar 28).

Traffic on the M18 in South Yorkshire is backing up for almost five miles due to congestion caused by the issue, National Highways said. The agency has closed two of the three lanes on the motorway, near junction five, while the issue is rectified.

A statement from National Highways’ Yorkshire team said: “Two lanes (of three) remain closed on the #M18 J5 roundabout near #Thorne due to an infrastructure defect. There are delays of 50 minutes above usual journey times on the approach from the M180 westbound and 5 miles of congestion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known how long it will take to fix the issue. More follows.