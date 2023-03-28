All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
17 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
1 hour ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
1 hour ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
1 hour ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
2 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
15 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour

M18 traffic: Delays of almost an hour due to 'infrastructure defect' on Yorkshire motorway

An ‘infrastructure defect’ has caused delays of almost an hour on a Yorkshire motorway this morning (Mar 28).

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 08:07 BST

Traffic on the M18 in South Yorkshire is backing up for almost five miles due to congestion caused by the issue, National Highways said. The agency has closed two of the three lanes on the motorway, near junction five, while the issue is rectified.

A statement from National Highways’ Yorkshire team said: “Two lanes (of three) remain closed on the #M18 J5 roundabout near #Thorne due to an infrastructure defect. There are delays of 50 minutes above usual journey times on the approach from the M180 westbound and 5 miles of congestion.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not yet known how long it will take to fix the issue. More follows.

Lanes are closed on the M18.
Lanes are closed on the M18.
Lanes are closed on the M18.
YorkshireM18South YorkshireThorne