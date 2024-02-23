The delays are due to a vehicle fire on the M18 northbound.

Traffic is being held in South Yorkshire between junction 4 for Doncaster and junction 5 for the M180.

National Highways reported 30 minutes of delays with six miles of congestion which is building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M18 traffic: Major delays on M18 in Yorkshire due to vehicle fire with six miles of congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media update, the service said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M18 northbound in #SouthYorkshire between J4 (#Doncaster) and J5 (#M180) due to a vehicle fire.

“We're hoping to have traffic released shortly. Thanks for your patience.

“There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 6 miles of congestion.”

UPDATE 4PM

The incident has now been clear but congestion remains.