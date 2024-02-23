M18 traffic: Major delays on M18 in Yorkshire due to vehicle fire with six miles of congestion
The delays are due to a vehicle fire on the M18 northbound.
Traffic is being held in South Yorkshire between junction 4 for Doncaster and junction 5 for the M180.
National Highways reported 30 minutes of delays with six miles of congestion which is building.
In a social media update, the service said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M18 northbound in #SouthYorkshire between J4 (#Doncaster) and J5 (#M180) due to a vehicle fire.
“We're hoping to have traffic released shortly. Thanks for your patience.
“There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 6 miles of congestion.”
UPDATE 4PM
The incident has now been clear but congestion remains.
National Highways changed the definition of the incident from a vehicle fire to a road traffic collision.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.