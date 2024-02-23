All Sections
M18 traffic: Major delays on M18 in Yorkshire due to vehicle fire with six miles of congestion

Traffic is currently being stopped on the M18 in Yorkshire.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:49 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 15:54 GMT

The delays are due to a vehicle fire on the M18 northbound.

Traffic is being held in South Yorkshire between junction 4 for Doncaster and junction 5 for the M180.

National Highways reported 30 minutes of delays with six miles of congestion which is building.

M18 traffic: Major delays on M18 in Yorkshire due to vehicle fire with six miles of congestion
In a social media update, the service said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M18 northbound in #SouthYorkshire between J4 (#Doncaster) and J5 (#M180) due to a vehicle fire.

“We're hoping to have traffic released shortly. Thanks for your patience.

“There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 6 miles of congestion.”

UPDATE 4PM

The incident has now been clear but congestion remains.

National Highways changed the definition of the incident from a vehicle fire to a road traffic collision.

