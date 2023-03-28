All Sections
M180 and M18 South Yorkshire closure: Drivers face severe delays and seven miles of congestion due to damaged bridge joint

Drivers in Yorkshire are facing severe delays due to a damaged bridge joint.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:15 BST

Two lanes of the M180 westbound are closed between junction 2 at Goole and the M18.

Drivers are facing delays of up to two hours and congestion of seven miles.

Lanes one and two are also closed on the M18 interchange due to a damaged bridge joint.

Drivers in Yorkshire are facing severe delays due to a damaged bridge joint. photo: google
These closures will remain in place today and into tomorrow.

Work is being carried out to find the safest solution to the damaged bridge joint, Highways England said.

It was unable to provide a time estimation as to what time the repair will be carried out.

A spokesman said: “Due to the extent of the damage a full repair is required prior to allowing traffic to run over this section of the roundabout. Replacing bridge joints is a highly complex task which requires specialist equipment, resources, and time.”

Drivers in the area are strongly advised to find an alternative route and plan their journeys.

