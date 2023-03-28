Drivers in Yorkshire are facing severe delays due to a damaged bridge joint.

Two lanes of the M180 westbound are closed between junction 2 at Goole and the M18.

Drivers are facing delays of up to two hours and congestion of seven miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lanes one and two are also closed on the M18 interchange due to a damaged bridge joint.

Drivers in Yorkshire are facing severe delays due to a damaged bridge joint. photo: google

These closures will remain in place today and into tomorrow.

Work is being carried out to find the safest solution to the damaged bridge joint, Highways England said.

It was unable to provide a time estimation as to what time the repair will be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Due to the extent of the damage a full repair is required prior to allowing traffic to run over this section of the roundabout. Replacing bridge joints is a highly complex task which requires specialist equipment, resources, and time.”