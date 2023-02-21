M180 closed in South Yorkshire following four-vehicle crash with major delays expected

Both carriageways of the M180 between junction 1 (Thorne) and junction 2 (Belton) were closed immediately after the incident which happened at 11.30pm on Monday. (Feb 20)
The westbound carriageway was reopened at 1.30am on Tuesday but the eastbound carriageway remains closed, Highways Yorkshire said.
Recovery work is under way.
However, due to the damage to the vehicles involved and debris at the site, the recovery work is likely to be complex and protracted.
A diversion route is in place for those travelling eastbound and involves exiting the M180 at Junction 1 and proceeding to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A18 and continue for seven miles to the roundabout with the A161.
At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A161 and continue for one mile to the junction with the M180 (Junction 2).
Turn left onto the slip road and rejoin the M180 eastbound.
Delays and congestion are expected as traffic volumes increase during morning peak times.