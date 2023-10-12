National Highways has issued a warning to drivers in Yorkshire with closures in place on both the M62 and M1 this morning expected to continue through rush hour.

Road users in South Yorkshire are warned the M1 is likely to remain closed in both directions between junctions 37 (Dodworth) and 38 (Haigh) this morning to allow for the ongoing recovery of a lorry.

Earlier this morning two cars and an LGV were in a collision resulting in the lorry coming to rest on the concrete central reservation barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recovery will be complex, requiring the continued closure of both carriageways throughout the morning peak, National Highways said.

M62 and M1 closures: Commuter chaos as both M62 and M1 closed in Yorkshire during rush hour

Once recovery is completed clear up work can begin with treatment of a substantial oil spillage across the carriageway.

Assessments on the road surface and central reservation barrier will then be required, with any potential emergency repairs needing to take place before the road can reopen.

Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

Road should allow extra time for their journeys.

Elsewhere, the M62 is currently closed westbound between junctions 32 (Pontefract) and 31 (Hopetown) due to a vehicle fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a mechanical failure a lorry carrying a large number of white goods caught fire shortly before 3am. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside West Yorkshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service left scene at 4.40am once it was established the fire had been fully extinguished and contained. West Yorkshire Police remain on scene until 5.15am when National Highways service providers arrived to remove debris from the carriageway and begin assessment for potential damage caused to the road surface.

Due to the nature of the load and the damage caused to the vehicle specialist recovery, including a crane, is required.

The M62 is expected to remain closed throughout this morning's peak traffic period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes if planning to use the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire today.

Traffic is being diverted via the hollow diamond symbol:

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 32 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

Diversion Route Symbol At the roundabout, take the third exit onto A639 and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the junction with Colorado Way.

At the junction, turn left onto Colorado Way and proceed along this road for approximately 300 meters to the roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto A639 Leeds Road and proceed along this road until you reach a second roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit sign posted Leeds A639.

Proceed for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout and take the second exit signed M62 West Leeds A639.

At the roundabout, take the second exit Sign posted M62 West Normanton A6539 (A655).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continue 1.5mile approximately until you reach the roundabout.

Take the first exit at the roundabout sign Posted M62 West, Normanton, A6539 (A655).

Continue 200meters until you reach a roundabout. Take the second exit and proceed 700m .

At the roundabout take the second exit sign posted M62 West, Normanton, A6539 (A655).

Continue to the next roundabout and take the third exit sign M62, Normanton, A655.

Proceed straight ahead at the two roundabouts.