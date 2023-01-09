Live updates as crash and lane closures cause delays on M62 in West Yorkshire

News you can trust since 1754
M62 Brighouse crash: Live traffic updates as lane closures and roadworks cause delays in West Yorkshire

There is queuing traffic on the M62 in West Yorkshire following a crash this morning.

By Abbey Maclure
5 hours ago

Traffic was temporarily held on the eastbound carriageway near Brighouse to clear vehicles out the road after the collision, which took place in a construction area.

Follow our blog below for live traffic updates.

There are delays on the M62 eastbound near Brighouse following an earlier crash (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Delays on the M62 eastbound following crash

The location of the crash

The crash happened on the M62 eastbound between J21 (Milnrow) and J22 (Saddleworth), causing congestion backing up to Leeds.

The AA says: “Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Queues have not been helped by earlier accident. There is congestion on the Chain Bar Roundabout as traffic queues to enter the motorway and along the A58 Whitehall Road back up.”

Photo: AA

Live images show congestion

Live images from Motorwaycameras.co.uk shows traffic on the eastbound carriageway near junction 21

Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Eastbound carriageway still experiencing heavy congestion

This is the picture at 8.40am:

Photo: AA

Congestion now cleared

Congestion on the M62 eastbound, caused by a crash and roadworks near Brighouse, has now cleared.

