Live updates as crash and lane closures cause delays on M62 in West Yorkshire

Traffic was temporarily held on the eastbound carriageway near Brighouse to clear vehicles out the road after the collision, which took place in a construction area.
There is queuing traffic on the M62 in West Yorkshire following a crash this morning. Traffic was temporarily held on the eastbound carriageway near Brighouse to clear vehicles out the road after the collision, which took place in a construction area.
The crash happened on the M62 eastbound between J21 (Milnrow) and J22 (Saddleworth), causing congestion backing up to Leeds.
The AA says: “Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Queues have not been helped by earlier accident. There is congestion on the Chain Bar Roundabout as traffic queues to enter the motorway and along the A58 Whitehall Road back up.”
Live images from Motorwaycameras.co.uk shows traffic on the eastbound carriageway near junction 21