The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been called to the scene.
Follow below for updates.
M62 closed at Ferrybridge as Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands at ‘serious collision’
Last updated: Monday, 12 July, 2021, 13:25
Highways England advice:
Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;
- Exit the M62 at J33 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A162 northbound and proceed along this road for approximately 800m to the junction with the A645.
- At the junction, join the A645 westbound and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the A639.
- At the junction, turn right onto A639 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the M62 J32.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M62 west.
Further incident information is available on our www.trafficengland.com website. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team can provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
Incident head lead to more than three miles of traffic
The M62 is closed in both directions at Ferrybridge, J33
The M62 westbound is now CLOSED between J33 Ferrybridge and J32a A1M