M62 closed: Emergency services close M62 both directions in Yorkshire due to fire

The M62 has been closed both directions by emergency services on Wednesday morning.

The M62 near Huddersfield is closed westbound between J24 and J22 and eastbound between J23 and J22 due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency services are in attendance, Highways Yorkshire said.

Diversion Route

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit at Junction 24 and merge with the A629 at the end of the slip road. Proceed along this road for approximately 300m to the roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the A646.

At the junction, take the 2nd exit onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, turn left onto the A58 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A672 At the junction, turn left onto the A672 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles.

At the junction, turn right onto the slip road to re-join M62 at Junction 22.

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M62 at J22 and proceed to the junction at the end of the slip road.

At the junction, turn left onto the A672 (Oldham Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, join the A58 (Halifax Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with A6142.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A6142 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, go straight forward onto A58 (Rochdale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with A646.

At the junction, turn right onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A629.

At the junction, turn right onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the roundabout (Ainley Top) with the A643.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the M62 (Junction 24).

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to re-join the M62 eastbound at J24.

