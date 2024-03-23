M62 closed in both directions after crash between Ainley Top at Huddersfield and Saddleworth near Oldham
Part of the M62 in West Yorkshire is closed due to a crash overnight.
The motorway is closed in both directions between Junction 24 at Ainley Top and Junction 22 at Rockingstone Interchange in Saddleworth.
West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene.
Highways England confirmed the road will likely to remain closed through out the morning.
The Yorkshire Post has contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information.