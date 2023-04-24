All Sections
M62 closed: Major Yorkshire motorway closed after lorry crashes into bridge

A major Yorkshire motorway has been closed after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST

National Highways has closed the M62 between junction 34 for Eggborough and junction 33 for the A1(M). The westbound carriageway has been closed so the damage can be inspected by a structural engineer. A diversion route has been put in place.

A statement from National Highways, which runs the major roads across Yorkshire and beyond, said: “The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound between J34 (Eggborough) and J33 (A1M) due to a collision involving a lorry that has struck a bridge.

“The carriageway is closed so the damage to the bridge can be inspected and assessed. A structural engineer is en route to scene. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Police and highways officers on the M62 westbound, near junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, after a vehicle hit a bridge (Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk)Police and highways officers on the M62 westbound, near junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, after a vehicle hit a bridge (Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk)
Police and highways officers on the M62 westbound, near junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, after a vehicle hit a bridge (Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond symbol on road signs:

- Exit the M62 at Junction 34

- At the roundabout take 4th exit onto the A19 for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A645

- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the A162.

- At the junction, take the A162 southbound for approximately 1 mile .

- At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto to re-join M62 West

