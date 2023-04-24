A major Yorkshire motorway has been closed after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

National Highways has closed the M62 between junction 34 for Eggborough and junction 33 for the A1(M). The westbound carriageway has been closed so the damage can be inspected by a structural engineer. A diversion route has been put in place.

A statement from National Highways, which runs the major roads across Yorkshire and beyond, said: “The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound between J34 (Eggborough) and J33 (A1M) due to a collision involving a lorry that has struck a bridge.

“The carriageway is closed so the damage to the bridge can be inspected and assessed. A structural engineer is en route to scene. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Police and highways officers on the M62 westbound, near junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, after a vehicle hit a bridge (Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond symbol on road signs:

- Exit the M62 at Junction 34

- At the roundabout take 4th exit onto the A19 for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A645

- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the A162.

- At the junction, take the A162 southbound for approximately 1 mile .