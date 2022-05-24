Drivers heading towards East Yorkshire and using the M62 Ouse Bridge have been affected by the closure of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 36 (Goole) and 37 (Howden).

During an inspection of the bridge following a joint failure in lane one, a second joint has been found to have deteriorated on the eastbound carriageway, this time in lane three, National Highways said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways' programme delivery manager Phil Jepps said: “As safety is our key priority we have closed that lane meaning all eastbound traffic is now using the contraflow lane on the westbound carriageway. Road users should therefore expect delays. We also anticipate delays on local roads in the area so advise people to allow extra time for their journeys.

Works are being carried out on the M62 causing delays

“Repairing bridge joints is highly complex and requires specialist equipment, resource, and time. We continue to work with expert contractors to assess the situation and develop the right solution for the bridge. At this time there is no indication when the eastbound carriageway will reopen.”