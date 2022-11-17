Motorists have been told to expect hour-long delays on one of Yorkshire’s busiest motorways due to a crash.

West Yorkshire Police, National Highways and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are all at the scene of a crash between junction 26 and junction 25 of the M62 heading westbound. Three of the four lanes on the carriageway have been closed due to the crash.

A statement from National Highways, which looks after the major roads across Yorkshire, said: “3 (of 4) lanes are currently closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire westbound between J26 and J25 following a collision.

West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. There are currently delays of 60 minutes above normal travel times.

There are delays of up to 60 minutes on the M62 in West Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

The severity of the crash, and any injuries, are not yet known.