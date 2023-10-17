All Sections
M62 closure: M62 closed in Yorkshire following crash between Huddersfield and Denshaw

Drivers in Yorkshire are advised that the westbound carriageway of the M62 is closed following a crash.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST

The carriageway is blocked between junctions 23 (Huddersfield West) and 22 (Denshaw) in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The crash happened at around 4.30pm and there are delays of around 30 minutes.

Highways England warned drivers to expect four miles of congestion.

The vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder and debris is being cleared before traffic is released.

