M62 closure: M62 closed in Yorkshire following crash between Huddersfield and Denshaw
Drivers in Yorkshire are advised that the westbound carriageway of the M62 is closed following a crash.
The carriageway is blocked between junctions 23 (Huddersfield West) and 22 (Denshaw) in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services are at the scene.
The crash happened at around 4.30pm and there are delays of around 30 minutes.
Highways England warned drivers to expect four miles of congestion.
The vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder and debris is being cleared before traffic is released.