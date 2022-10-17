National Highways, which looks after major roads in the region, is carrying out waterproofing work to two bridges over the M62 at Tingley Interchange, near Leeds.

The eastbound bridge section at junction 28 will be closed from 8pm on October 28 to 5am on October 31. The work is weather dependent, and should conditions make it not possible, a back up weekend has been scheduled in, on November 18 to November 21.

A diversion has been put in place which will see traffic heading eastbound leaving at junction 27, onto the M621, onto the M1 and then back onto the M62.

Maintenance work is due to be carried out on two bridges that carry motorway traffic over the Tingley Interchange. Picture: Google

National Highways Project Manager Kevan Chambers said: “To keep disruption to a minimum, we’re carrying out the waterproofing in two phases and have already successfully carried out the first phase of work on the westbound carriageway.

“We’re mindful that this scheme, combined with other essential work going on close by in south Leeds, is unfortunately expected to cause delay and disruption. However, by completing this work now our customers will see fewer closures on this section of motorway in the future.