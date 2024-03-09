The M62 between junction 28 for Leeds and junction 29 for Wakefield has been closed all morning (Mar 9) following a crash near Lofthouse at around 3.30am.

The crash involved a white Audi A3 which was driving on the wrong side of the carriageway and against the flow of the traffic. It was involved in a crash with a Renault HGV on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 29.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M62 earlier this morning.

A man who was driving an Audi A3 died in the crash, police have said

"Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 29 (Lofthouse) at around 3:30am.

"The collision involved a white Audi A3 travelling against the flow of traffic and a Renault HGV. The male occupant of the Audi was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later. A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened.”