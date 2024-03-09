M62 closure: Police confirm Audi driver dies at the scene of serious crash which closed Yorkshire motorway

A man has died following a serious crash in Yorkshire which has closed a motorway for most of the morning.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 9th Mar 2024, 12:14 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 12:15 GMT

The M62 between junction 28 for Leeds and junction 29 for Wakefield has been closed all morning (Mar 9) following a crash near Lofthouse at around 3.30am.

The crash involved a white Audi A3 which was driving on the wrong side of the carriageway and against the flow of the traffic. It was involved in a crash with a Renault HGV on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 29.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M62 earlier this morning.

A man who was driving an Audi A3 died in the crash, police have saidA man who was driving an Audi A3 died in the crash, police have said
"Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 29 (Lofthouse) at around 3:30am.

"The collision involved a white Audi A3 travelling against the flow of traffic and a Renault HGV. The male occupant of the Audi was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later. A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened.”

Members of the force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating and calling on anyone who may have information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 231 of March 9.

