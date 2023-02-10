News you can trust since 1754
M62 closure: Road closed in East Yorkshire after two-car collision and vehicle leaves carriageway

The M62 is closed eastbound near Howden after a two-car crash.

By Grace Newton
5 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:36am

National Highways tweeted: “M62 eastbound J37 to J38 (Howden and North Cave) in East Riding of Yorkshire. Road closed. Collision involving two vehicles, one of which has left the road. Humberside Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attending.

"Humberside Police confirms full collision investigation work will be carrid out. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours today.

Diversion

M62 Howden

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M62 at J37 on to the A614

At Howden Spur Roundabout, take the 2nd exit on to the A614

Travel on the A614 through Caville, Bursea Lane Ends, Moor End towards Shiptonthorpe

At the roundabout with the A1079, take the 3rd exit on to the A1079 until the roundabout with the A1034

Take the 3rd exit on to the A1034 through Sancton towards South Cave Junction

At the junction, take the left turn on to the slip road and join the A63 eastbound

There is approx. three miles of congestion on approach to the closure at J37.

M62HowdenEast Yorkshire