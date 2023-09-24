A series of closures are set to take place this week on the M62 to help secure the future of the Ouse Bridge.

National Highways will close the M62 in both directions between junctions 36 (Goole) and 37 (Howden) from 8pm tonight (Sep 25) until 5am tomorrow morning (Sep 26). The motorway will be closed so equipment can be moved from the central reservation and verges, while survey works will also take place.

The eastbound carriageway will face further overnight closures between 8pm and 5am each night until Friday (Sep 29) for the removal of cables and more survey work. The dedicated eastbound lane of the eastbound carriageway will be closed for the concrete pouring from 11pm on Thursday (Sep 28) to 5am on October 2.

Traffic will be unable to exit at junction 37 and will instead have to travel to junction 38 (North Cave Interchange) and return westbound to junction 37. This is also so concrete can be poured.

John Stebbing, National Highways Project Manager, said: “We have been recording the effects of the traffic on the eastbound carriageway for a number of weeks to establish whether a closure would be necessary and, unfortunately, we have no option but to close the lane from Thursday 28 September until Monday 2 October.