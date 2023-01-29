National Highways is carrying out work to renew the parapets on bridges which carry the M62 in both directions over the A162 at junction 33 for Ferrybridge. Work is due to start on Monday (Jan 30) and will finish in April.
There will be a mix of hard shoulder and lane closures while the work is carried out, allowing the road to stay open. The closures will take place Monday to Friday, except for bank holidays in Easter.
The work will also require overnight closures at the start and end of the work. These will be in place on the eastbound carriageway from 8pm to 6pm on February 1 and April 24, and on the westbound carriageway on February 2 and April 25.
During this time, drivers will be diverted at the junction 33 exit slip road, and then back onto the entry slip.
National Highways Project Manager Chris Dunn said: “While these improvements to the bridges are essential to create even safer journeys for everyone well into the future, we are mindful that this work, combined with other projects close by, may cause some delay during closures.
“We always strive to minimise the impact on drivers as much as we can. However, we apologise in advance to anyone who may be affected and thank everyone for their patience while this work is completed.”
The work cannot be carried out in bad weather, so the dates are subject to change. Any amendments will be posted on the National Highways website and social media accounts.