The collision occurred at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday 11 October. It happened on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junction 33 (A162 Ferrybridge Services) and 34 (A19 Selby / Doncaster).

North Yorkshire Police said: “A dark-coloured car transporter left the carriageway and collided with a bridge. There is believed to be no other vehicle involved.

“The driver of the transporter, a 31-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at scene.

The crash scene

“The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services investigated at the scene.

“North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Anyone with any dash camera footage from the incident is asked to save a copy and contact the police.

“Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 1415 Laura Cleary. Or email [email protected]