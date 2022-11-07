News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

M62 collision: 'Major' accident and severe delays at M62/A19 Whitley Bridge interchange in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to stay away from the M62/A19 interchange at Whitley Bridge near Selby after a ‘major’ accident on Monday afternoon.

By Grace Newton
35 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 4:08pm

The force tweeted: “Major accident westbound just before J34 Whitley Bridge Interchange A19/M62.

“Severe delays possible in both directions. We advise using an alternative route for a while.”

A National Highways alert advised that the road’s westbound carriageway would be blocked until approximately 6.30-7pm between junctions 34 and 35 and diversions are in place.

Most Popular

M62

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Updates to follow.

M62A19