M62 collision: 'Major' accident and severe delays at M62/A19 Whitley Bridge interchange in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to stay away from the M62/A19 interchange at Whitley Bridge near Selby after a ‘major’ accident on Monday afternoon.
“Severe delays possible in both directions. We advise using an alternative route for a while.”
A National Highways alert advised that the road’s westbound carriageway would be blocked until approximately 6.30-7pm between junctions 34 and 35 and diversions are in place.
Updates to follow.