M62 delays: Delays of more than one hour on M62 after diesel spillage from lorry
Two lanes have been closed on the M62 in Yorkshire this morning after a diesel spillage from a lorry.
The lanes remain closed on the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire near Junction 24 for Huddersfield due to a collision involving a lorry which has spilt diesel onto the road surface.
The J24 westbound entry slip road is also closed, Highways Yorkshire said.
There's now an hour delay on approach.
Most Popular
Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.
More to follow.