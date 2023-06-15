All Sections
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police

M62 delays: Long delays on Yorkshire motorway after crash between two lorries causes lane closures

A crash between two lorries is causing long delays on a Yorkshire motorway this morning.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:22 BST

The M62 heading westbound between junction 25 for Brighouse and junction 24 for Huddersfield is suffering from long queues of traffic due to the incident. Lanes one and two are closed and emergency services are at the scene.

National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and across the country, said two HGVs were involved in a collision. There are delays of 20 minutes and queues of up to three miles.

A tweet from the agency said: “Lanes 1 and 2 are CLOSED on the M62 westbound between J25 Brighouse and J24 Huddersfield due to a collision involving two HGV's. Emergency services are on scene.

A crash on the M62 is causing delays this morningA crash on the M62 is causing delays this morning
“There are currently delays of approx. 20 mins and 3 miles of congestion.”

Updates to follow.

