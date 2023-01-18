M62 delays: Major delays of almost THREE HOURS on M62 in Yorkshire due to serious crash

There are major delays of almost three hours being reported on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning due to a crash.

The AA reported severe delays of more than 143 minutes and delays have increased to almost three hours on M62 Westbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow).

The average speed was recorded at 5mph shortly before 7am but traffic is now at a standstill.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has also released a statement: “Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision near Lowfields Business Park in Elland. This has led to significant traffic disruption of the A629 between Salterhebble and Ainley Top in both directions. Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes.”

UPDATE 9.20AM – Highways

“The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened on the M62 westbound between J22 and J21 following a collision.

“Residual delays of around 2 hours on approach and 13 miles of congestion, please allow extra time for your journey.