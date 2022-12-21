M62 Huddersfield collision: Police confirm one person has died and another is injured after crash and vehicle fire

One person has died in this morning’s crash and vehicle fire on the M62 near Brighouse, police have confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a road traffic collision which took place on the M62 in the early hours of this morning which has resulted in the death of one person and the serious injury of another.

“The collision took place on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 22 and 23, at around 4:20am and involved one vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The westbound M62 remains closed as enquiries take place to establish what happened.

M62 near Ripponden

Advertisement Hide Ad