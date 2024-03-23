West Yorkshire Police received reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway at 2.06am on Saturday, March 23.

Officers were send to locate the car, but it was found to have crashed with a VW Golf close to Scammonden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who was driving the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died after a crash on the M62 in Yorkshire.

The male Golf driver suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Both carriageways remain closed between Junctions 22 and 24 at this time.

Both are expected to reopen before noon today.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision.