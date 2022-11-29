Drivers are advised to expect long delays on the M62 this morning, as two lanes are closed due to a lorry fire.

The motorway was completely closed heading westbound when the blaze broke out at around 5.30am, but one lane has since been reopened. Lanes one and two between junction 23 for Huddersfield and junction 22 for Saddleworth are still currently closed, as of 7am.

National Highways, which manages major roads and motorways in Yorkshire, advised drivers to follow the square diversion route symbol. The agency said: “Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) remain closed J23 to J22 as @WYFRS respond to a lorry fire. There are long delays on the approach adding at least 30 minutes to average journey times.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was attending a “large lorry fire”. It said: “Crews are dealing with a HGV on fire on the M62 between Junction 23 and 22 Westbound.” Crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield, Halifax and Slaithwaite attended the scene.