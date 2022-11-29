News you can trust since 1754
M62 re-opens after truck fire causes massive delays on M62 this morning

This is the burnt out truck that has caused massive delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning.

By Tom Scargill
4 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 12:12pm
Photo: National Highways
Photo: National Highways

The motorway has now re-opened after crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, between Junction 23 and 22 Westbound.

There were queues of over an hour, stretching back around six miles, this morning on the motorway.

Photo: National Highways
M62West Yorkshire