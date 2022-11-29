M62 re-opens after truck fire causes massive delays on M62 this morning

The motorway has now re-opened after crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, between Junction 23 and 22 Westbound.
There were queues of over an hour, stretching back around six miles, this morning on the motorway.
This is the burnt out truck that has caused massive delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning.
