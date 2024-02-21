The crash happened on the M62 heading westbound between junction 23 for Huddersfield and junction 22 for Denshaw, sometime around 6.30am.

Two lanes – lanes one and two out of three – were closed while the crash was cleared and Yorkshire Ambulance Service treated those involved. Details of injuries have not yet been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of 45 minutes were caused by the crash initially, but National Highways said those increased to two hours shortly after and a diversion is now in place.

There are long delays on the M62 this morning

The agency, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “There are severe delays on the M62 westbound between J23 (Huddersfield) and J22 (Denshaw) due to a collision.

“Due to an earlier collision, there are delays of at least 120 minutes on the M62 between J23 (Huddersfield) and J22 (Denshaw). The scene is now clear however severe residual delays remain in the area."

Diversion route:

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 24 offslip road and proceed to the merge with the A629 at the end of the slip road.

Merge onto A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 300m to the roundabout with the A629.

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 24 offslip road and proceed to the merge with the A629 at the end of the slip road. Diversion Route Symbol Merge onto A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 300m to the roundabout with the A629.

At the junction, take the 2nd exit onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the junction, turn left onto the A58 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A672.

At the junction, turn left onto the A672 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 22).