M62 traffic: Diversion in place after crash causes two hour delays on Yorkshire motorway during rush hour
The crash happened on the M62 heading westbound between junction 23 for Huddersfield and junction 22 for Denshaw, sometime around 6.30am.
Two lanes – lanes one and two out of three – were closed while the crash was cleared and Yorkshire Ambulance Service treated those involved. Details of injuries have not yet been released.
Delays of 45 minutes were caused by the crash initially, but National Highways said those increased to two hours shortly after and a diversion is now in place.
The agency, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “There are severe delays on the M62 westbound between J23 (Huddersfield) and J22 (Denshaw) due to a collision.
“Due to an earlier collision, there are delays of at least 120 minutes on the M62 between J23 (Huddersfield) and J22 (Denshaw). The scene is now clear however severe residual delays remain in the area."
Diversion route:
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.
Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 24 offslip road and proceed to the merge with the A629 at the end of the slip road.
Merge onto A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 300m to the roundabout with the A629.
At the junction, take the 2nd exit onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A58.
At the junction, turn left onto the A58 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A672.
At the junction, turn left onto the A672 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 22).
At the junction, turn right onto the slip road to rejoin M62 West.
