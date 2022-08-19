Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane is currently closed on the M62 westbound between J23 Huddersfield and J22 Saddleworth due to a large oil spillage, Highways Yorkshire said.

The M62 J22 westbound exit slip is also closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors are in attendance.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the M62

This is causing long delays of 60 minutes above normal journey times.

Drivers have been told delays are expected during the early afternoon.