M62 traffic: Drivers warned to avoid motorway as oil spillage causes hour delays in West Yorkshire
Drivers have been warned to avoid the M62 motorway this afternoon after an oil spillage caused delays of more than an hour.
One lane is currently closed on the M62 westbound between J23 Huddersfield and J22 Saddleworth due to a large oil spillage, Highways Yorkshire said.
The M62 J22 westbound exit slip is also closed.
Contractors are in attendance.
Most Popular
This is causing long delays of 60 minutes above normal journey times.
Drivers have been told delays are expected during the early afternoon.
Highways Yorkshire said: “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”