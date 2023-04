National Highways has held traffic on the M62 heading westbound between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 26 for Cleckheaton .

A statement from the agency, which looks after major roads in the UK, said: “If you're heading M62 westbound, please be aware of the serious collision between J27 (M621) and J26 (Cleckheaton). Traffic remains held at this time. Delays of up to 60 minutes on approach, just under 5 miles of congestion.”