A huge plume of smoke was seen billowing into the Yorkshire sky after a lorry caught fire this afternoon (Sep 18).

The M62 heading westbound was closed at junction 32 for around an hour from 4pm due to the fire. Traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 32, for Pontefract. There were around two miles of congestion on approach to the closure, and the delays continued once the carriageway had been reopened.

A single lane was closed to allow a clean up to take place.

Shortly before 5pm, National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, tweeted the image showing the huge plume.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry fire on the M62

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad