M62 traffic: Image shows huge plume of smoke coming from lorry fire which closed Yorkshire motorway
The M62 heading westbound was closed at junction 32 for around an hour from 4pm due to the fire. Traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 32, for Pontefract. There were around two miles of congestion on approach to the closure, and the delays continued once the carriageway had been reopened.
A single lane was closed to allow a clean up to take place.
Shortly before 5pm, National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, tweeted the image showing the huge plume.
It added: “The M62 westbound within J32 (Pontefract) has now reopened following the earlier lorry fire. Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed to allow recovery to take place. There are delays of 20 minutes and approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach.”