National Highways says emergency repairs are needed to a bridge joint on the M62 between junction 31 for Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield. Traffic has been stopped on the carriageway to allow for the repairs to be carried out.
The agency, which looks after major roads and motorways across Yorkshire, said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire between J31 (Castleford) and J30 (Wakefield) to allow for emergency repairs to take place to a bridge joint. Long delays are building on approach.”
Updates to follow.