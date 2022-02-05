M62 traffic: Long queues building for miles after car fire on M62

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at around 11am (Jan 5).

Traffic was stopped between junction 23 and junction 22.

A statement from National Highways: Yorkshire said: "The #M62 westbound between J23 (#Huddersfield) and J22 (#Denshaw), traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a vehicle fire. @WYFRS are on scene. We will keep you updated."

The damage to the car

Travellers on the opposite side of the motorway said traffic was building, with queues stretching for miles behind the incident.