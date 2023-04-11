All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation
28 minutes ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
2 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
2 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
2 hours ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election

M62 traffic: Major delays after crash with emergency services on scene

The M62 is closed westbound between J35 and J34 for Whitley due to a serious crash.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:15 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 08:35 BST

Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed on the eastbound carriageway, Highways Yorkshire said.

Further information to follow.

UPDATE 7.15AM:

M62 (stock picture)M62 (stock picture)
M62 (stock picture)
Most Popular

Emergency services including Humberside Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Diversion Details

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Route for vehicles equal or below 15'9" (4.80m) high - Hollow Triangle

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 36 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A614 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1041 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A645.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 8 miles to the roundabout with the A19.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 34).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin M62 West.

Route for vehicles above 15'9" (4.80m) high - Solid Circle

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 36 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A614 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A645.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1041 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A63.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A63 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A19.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 34).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin M62 West.

UPDATE 8am:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The M62 in East Riding of Yorkshire is closed westbound between J35 (M18) and J34 (Whitley) following a lorry which has collided with the central reservation barrier and crossed onto the opposite carriageway.

M62Highways Yorkshire