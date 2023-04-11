M62 traffic: Major delays after crash with emergency services on scene

The M62 is closed westbound between J35 and J34 for Whitley due to a serious crash.

Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed on the eastbound carriageway, Highways Yorkshire said.

Further information to follow.

UPDATE 7.15AM:

Emergency services including Humberside Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Diversion Details

Route for vehicles equal or below 15'9" (4.80m) high - Hollow Triangle

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 36 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A614 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1041 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 8 miles to the roundabout with the A19.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 34).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin M62 West.

Route for vehicles above 15'9" (4.80m) high - Solid Circle

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 36 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A614 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1041 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A63.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A63 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A19.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 34).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin M62 West.

UPDATE 8am:

