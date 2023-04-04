A diversion route has been released after a Yorkshire motorway was closed as a damaged bridge is repaired.

National Highways said the M62 would be closed for most of the day between junction 31 for Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield due to the issue.

A statement said: “The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound between J31 (Castleford) and J30 (Wakefield) to allow for emergency repairs to take place to a damaged bridge joint. Specialist resources are required for the repairs to be carried out, and therefore this incident is expected to be ongoing for some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carriageway was first closed in the early hours of the morning, and during rush hour was taken down to one lane. But workers have since closed the westbound carriageway fully to carry out the work. A diversion route has now been put in place, which is as follows:

The M62 westbound has been closed. Photo: National Highways

Vehicles below 15'9" (4.8m) tall are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and join the A655

Continue for 1 mile until the roundabout with the A639

Join the A639 and continue for 3 miles until the roundabout with the A642

The snapped bridge joint on the M62

Join the A642 and continue for 1 mile to then re-join the M62 westbound at J30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicles above 15'9" (4.8) tall are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and take the 4th exit at the roundabout onto the A655

Continue to the next roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the M62 eastbound and continue to the M62/A1M interchange

Join the A1M northbound and continue for 5 miles to M42

Exit the A1M and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A63

Continue on the A63 for 6 miles to the M1 J44

Take the 1st exit and join the M1 southbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad