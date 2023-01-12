News you can trust since 1754
M621 closure: Police led incident causes traffic chaos during rush hour in West Yorkshire

The M621 has been closed in Leeds due to a police led incident.

By Daniel Sheridan
36 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 5:14pm

The M621 is closed westbound/southbound between J1 for Beeston and the M62 J27 due to the incident.

Traffic has been diverted via the A6110 northbound and the A62 southbound, Highways Yorkshire said.

There is no diversion symbol in place.

UPDATE 5.15PM:

Highways Yorkshire said: “The #M621 is now open westbound/southbound between J1 near #Beeston, #Leeds and the #M62 J27.

"1 lane (of 2) remains closed due to a @WestYorksPolice led incident.

“Delays of 20 minutes remain on the approach, approx. 3 miles of congestion.”

