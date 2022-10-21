News you can trust since 1754
Major passenger disruption at Leeds Bradford Airport as fog causes diversions

Flights have been diverted away from Leeds Bradford Airport today as low fog caused major disruption.

By Daniel Sheridan
4 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 4:14pm

Flights from Faro, Palma and Corfu were all unable to land on Friday afternoon.

Coaches have now been provided for transfers – with passengers from Corfu instead landing at East Midlands Airport.

A spokesperson for LBA told the Yorkshire Post fog this morning and early afternoon had caused disruption to some flight schedules.

Leeds Bradford Airport..30th October 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

“Passengers should check with their airline or tour operator for the status of their flights”, the spokesperson added.

"Passengers can also check our arrivals and departures page on the LBA website for live updates.

“As always, LBA works with airlines to ensure that passengers travel safely.”

